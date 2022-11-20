The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Dawn Coleman was booked early Sunday morning in relation to the death of young Cairo Jordan.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase has been booked in Southern Indiana.

According to the Washington County Sherriff's Office website, Dawn Coleman was booked into the jail early Sunday morning after being extradited from San Francisco.

Coleman is accused of neglecting young Cairo Jordan, along with the his mom, Dejaune Anderson, until he died.

Indiana State Police said the pair then stuffed Cairo into a Las Vegas suitcase and left him in the woods in rural Indiana.

Coleman is charged with obstruction of justice and neglect of a child resulting in a death.

She is expected in court for arraignment on Monday morning.

A warrant for Coleman and Anderson's arrest was issued in October, before detectives traveled to California to arrest both women. Coleman was arrested but authorities did not find Anderson.

ISP is still looking for her. She was last know to be seen in Los Angeles but is said to travel often. If you see her, call 911.

