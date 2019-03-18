CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene without trying help him is facing a homicide by vehicle charge.

Police arrested Jermara Destiny Little in connection with the crash, but they still don't know the identity of the person who was struck and killed.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Valley Hill Road and Mockingbird Trail on March 4 around 12:30 a.m.

The arrest warrant said Little was driving her black Nissan Sentra in a reckless manner when she hit the victim.

The document said after the wreck, she called her boyfriend who came to the scene and picked her up. She didn't call 911 or try to help the victim.

According to the incident report, her black Nissan Sentra was still on the scene when officers arrived. The car had extensive damage to the front and rear end.

She's also facing a charge for failing to stop or return to the scene.

As for the victim, police still don't know who he is. They believe the pedestrian is between 14 and 19 years old. He is 5'6" and weighs between 160 and 190 pounds.

Authorities released a sketch deposit, hoping someone recognizes him. They also released photos of his tattoos.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Sgt. Flaherty at 770-473-3932.

