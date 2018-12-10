ATLANTA – A woman who suddenly saw her car take off while she was inside a gas station food mart chased down the thief and jumped in the passenger seat, according to Atlanta Police.

Surveillance video from the store shows a man lingering around her car and suddenly jump in. The woman is seen chasing down the car as it leaves the gas station.

According to police, the woman pulled into Buddy’s Food Mart on Moreland Ave. at about 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 3 and was purchasing food inside when the theft happened. She left her keys in the vehicle’s ignition and left the car running while she was inside, according to police.

When she saw the man jump into her car, she ran off of it and jumped in the passenger seat as the driver was preparing to turn right out of the gas station. Once she was inside the vehicle, she told police she started physically fighting with the suspect. She said he punched her several times in the face and told her to “get the f--- out of the car,” according to the report.

READ | 'Babysitting while black:' Marietta man says white woman called police on him because of his race

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The suspect jumped the curb as he turned right onto Moreland Avenue SE. He hit another car in front of him and then jumped out of the car and ran southbound and disappeared behind The Cookout restaurant on Moreland Ave SE, police said.

MORE | Video shows moments before aspiring model shot in the neck while driving in Clayton County

After he jumped out of the car, the woman crawled into the drivers seat, closed the door and made a U-turn back to the gas station and called police.

The car was damaged and both right tires were flat. The woman told police she wasn’t hurt and declined an ambulance. Police did not see any bruises on her face and arms. No one else was hurt.

The suspect is described as a 21 to 25 year old black male, about 5 foot 9 with a slim build. He had an afro and was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and red and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Atlanta Police.

© 2018 WXIA