A metro Atlanta mom has been arrested after she allegedly chased two teens with a baseball bat.

Law enforcement officers said Tiara Jones was taken into custody.

According to the incident report, on the morning of Sept. 16, two teens were waiting for their school bus near Pine Street and McAfee Street when another person they knew came up to them saying he had heard one of them wanted to fight.

The incident report said the teens who were disputing had a "mutual agreement" and went on the school bus that morning.

It was when the school day ended, the boys who were waiting for the school bus together earlier in the day, were allegedly met by Jones.

The boys got off the school bus near Lovejoy and Hunnicutt streets and the report claims a white car stopped as they were walking home. Jones allegedly exited the vehicle.

"I heard you were trying to fight my son this morning at the bus stop," Jones said, according to the incident report.

With a blue and black bat in her hand, she allegedly chased them. The report claims she didn't use it in a violent manner.

The two teens left together and went to one of their homes. As they tried to leave again, the boys told police she drove up again.

Police did note in the incident report that the teens' stories were not consistent. Officers said they told different accounts when parents were on the scene.

However, Jones is charged with simple battery and terroristic threats, the latter of which is a felony.

