MARIETTA, Ga. — A woman who claimed she had a bomb and demanded money from a bank teller was arrested Wednesday in Cobb County.

The incident happened at the Wells Fargo off Powers Ferry Road in Marietta at around 2:39 p.m.

Shortly after getting away, 66-year-old Sandra Daniel was located and arrested following a traffic stop, police said.

Further information regarding the amount of money she got away with, as well as if there were any bombs in her car, was not made available by the Cobb County Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3945.

MORE HEADLINES:

Two 'Ghostface Gangsters' captured after escaping from work detail

Man on the run after allegedly killing girlfriend, shooting DeKalb officer multiple times

Third arrest made in murder of teen who came home seriously injured, later died

Report: Chick-fil-A could gain more than $1 billion in additional sales by opening on Sunday