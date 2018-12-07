DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who threw hot grease on another during a parking lot fight will spend 10 years behind bars.

A jury convicted Nekia Carter, 25, on chargers of aggravated assault and aggravated battery for her role in the attack that happened Oct. 2, 2016.

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office, the fight happened in the parking lot of the Oak Forest Apartments off Hatton Drive in Scottdale.

Officials said Carter and 21-year-old Sharell Henderson got into a fight about one of Henderson's relatives. The two women left and went back to their apartments after onlookers broke up the fight.

A short time later, though, officials said Carter came back to the parking lot with a pot of hot grease in one hand and a butcher knife and bottle of bleach in the other. Officials said she sought out Henderson, who at the time was involved in another parking lot brawl with a different group of people.

Officials said Carter walked up to Henderson and threw the grease in her face, chasing Henderson with the bleach and knife.

Emergency crews responded and rushed Henderson to the hospital with 2nd and 3rd degree burns to her face and scalp. She also had 1st and 2nd degree burns on her chest, arms and stomach. Doctors kept her in the hospital for 11 days.

Officials said Carter initially claimed she acted in self-defense when police questioned her. But later, they arrested her after a recorded video showed her leaving her apartment with the pot of grease, searching for Henderson.

After her conviction, a judge sentenced Carter to 20 years, with 10 of them to serve in prison. The rest would be on probation.

