Pregnant mother injured, unborn baby killed because of drunk driver, police say

The driver facing a DUI charge suffered only minor injuries.

MORROW, Ga. — Police in Morrow are investigating a deadly DUI crash that left a pregnant mother in critical condition and killed her unborn child on Sunday.

Authorities stated that the crash happened at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Morrow Road on Jan. 30.

Morrow Police determined that a Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling south on Jonesboro Road, with the driver under the influence of alcohol and failed to stop at an intersection when a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling west on Lake Harbin Road.

The truck then crashed into the other vehicle, pushing it across the intersection, over the sidewalk and into a pole, crash investigators said. Police also added that the truck continued over the sidewalk and through several bushes before finally stopping in a gas station parking lot.

The passenger of the Chevrolet Cruze, 19-year-old Ashley Acosta, was seven months pregnant at the time of the crash, according to police. They said her child was killed during the crash impact. Acosta remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to officers. The driver of the vehicle she was in and the driver of the truck were both treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Officers added that the driver of the truck, Jeffrey Cordell Fulks, was arrested on the scene and is currently being charged with:

1st-degree vehicular feticide

Serious injury by vehicle

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Failure to obey a traffic control device

In a release, police stated that Fulks remains at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office Jail and that additional charges are possible.