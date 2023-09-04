Woman critically injured after person drives up and shoots her at Shell gas station, APD says

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — A woman was critically injured Sunday evening after she was shot by another driver who pulled up and opened fire while she was sitting in her car, Atlanta Police said.

It all happened just before 7 p.m. at the Shell gas station in Mechanicsville at 490 Whitehall St. SW.

Police said that an SUV drove up to the gas station and the person began shooting at the car where the woman inside was struck by the gunfire.