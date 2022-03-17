Weeks after a woman was cut then robbed at knifepoint, Atlanta Police arrest accused suspect

The incident happened in a Lindbergh Home Depot parking lot, police said.

ATLANTA — Weeks after a woman was cut with a knife and threatened to be killed then robbed in an Atlanta Home Depot parking lot, police now say they've arrested a suspect in the case.

The 64-year-old man is facing armed robbery and aggravated assault charges, among others. Atlanta Police said he has a vast criminal history, with 45 arrest cycles in the Peach State and two in the state of New York. He was convicted of a felony for the first time in 1976 for burglary, with most prison stints since then being related to burglary or forgery offenses, according to Atlanta Police.

Authorities caught him this time after an "extensive" search, in which investigators found surveillance video of him fleeing the parking lot of the Home Depot at 2525 Piedmont Road NE on a MARTA train after the Feb. 24 robbery.

He allegedly let himself inside a woman's front passenger car door while she was sitting in the driver's seat, held a knife to her throat and demanded cash. That's when police said he also threatened to kill her.

According to Atlanta Police, the woman was sliced on her chest and cut on her left hand before the suspect hopped out the car with her gold medallion necklace and some money.

After police put out a lookout with the man's description, a detective assigned to the case spotted him near their Public Safety Headquarters and he was later identified. The detective then issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.