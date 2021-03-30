Police: Woman found dead outside Gainesville apartments

She was found along the 600 block of Tate Street.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police in Gainesville said a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead outside an apartment building on Tuesday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m., officers said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping the Gainesville Police Department with the crime scene. When asked why the GBI was on the scene, the spokesperson said that is "customary in these types of cases."

Authorities did not say how the woman died, nor did they release her identity.