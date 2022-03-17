Woman with dementia missing in South Fulton, police say

Diane Denise Miles has been missing since Monday, said the South Fulton Police Department.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — An older woman diagnosed with dementia is missing from South Fulton, according to a release from the police department.

Diane Denise Miles, 70, left her house around 6 p.m. on March 14 and has not returned, a release from South Fulton Police Department (SFPD) said.

SFPD said she left from 5505 Hampton Court, in a white 2014 Ford Taurus, with Virginia tag reading TYR3990.

She was wearing pink leggings, a black trench coat, a curly wig and a grey hat that reads "bad hair day," police said.

SFPD said she is 5-foot-4, weighs around 160 pounds and shared a photo that can be viewed below.

Those with information about Miles should contact the SFPD.

>> Photo of Miles from South Fulton Police Department

>> Photo of car from South Fulton Police Department

