When officers arrived at 749 Plainville Dr. SW around 1:06 pm, they found the male victim with a gun wound.

ATLANTA β€” A woman shot a man and drove away following a dispute in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

When officers arrived at 749 Plainville Dr. SW around 1:06 pm, they found the victim with a gun wound.

β€œHe was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment,” said the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said the female suspect left before officers arrived.