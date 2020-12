Authorities said it happened just before midnight at an apartment complex on Glenwood Drive in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — One man is dead and another is injured after an argument led to a shooting, Atlanta police said.

One man pulled out a gun and fatally shot a man. A woman then shot the gunman multiple times. She is not expected to face any charges as police said she acted in self-defense.