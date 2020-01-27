ATLANTA — A 30-year-old Delta Air Lines employee was shot multiple times in the staff parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, police said.

At around 10:30 p.m., College Park Police located Alexis Reed unresponsive in the parking lot off Northwest Drive near the airport, with multiple gunshot wounds.

After being transported to the hospital, Reed died from her injuries.

"We are not able to release more information at this time as the investigation is ongoing," police said in a news release.

They said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

In a statement, Delta said they are working with law enforcement.

“The Delta family is grieving the loss of one of our own this morning. Late last night, an Atlanta colleague passed away after a shooting at the Camp Creek employee parking lot," the statement read. "We share our deepest condolences with both family and friends. Delta is currently conducting an investigation, in partnership with law enforcement.”

There are no suspects in custody at this time, police said.

