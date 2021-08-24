Woman fatally shot multiple times in Thomasville Heights neighborhood

It happened on Thomasville Boulevard around 10:00 a.m.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot multiple times late Tuesday morning in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood. Police said the incident happened on Thomasville Boulevard around 10:00 a.m.

A man was also shot, but he is in stable condition. No word on the relationship, if any, between the two people.

Police are working to learn what led to the shooting. No suspect information has been released at this time.

On Monday, the Atlanta Police Department pleaded with the community to "put down the guns." The call to action comes after the city passed 100 homicides for the year over the weekend.

In a news conference at the Atlanta Police Headquarters, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said about 20 percent of homicides happen between strangers. Hampton said this means the majority of deadly situations occur between people who know each other.

"They had some type of past interaction, and then also stemming from some escalating disputes," he said.

Hampton said 90 percent of homicides involved handguns before he urged people to find another way to resolve their conflicts, saying it would make their jobs "so much easier."

"Be responsible with these handguns. We're asking people to find other ways to resolve some of these disputes we're seeing a lot of," Hampton said. "We're seeing a lot of verbal arguments that escalate and the weapon of choice is handguns."