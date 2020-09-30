She died inside of a car in a Gwinnett County church parking lot

Police found the woman after a shots fired call around 3:00 a.m. on Rabbit Hill Road.

GWINNETT, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police said that a woman was found shot and later died inside of a car in the Christ the King Church parking lot on Wednesday.

Police found the woman after a shots fired call around 3:00 a.m. on Rabbit Hill Road.

Officers said when they arrived at the location, they found the unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman died on the scene.

At this time, police said they don't know the motive behind the shooting. Investigators said they are not sure if the woman was shot on the premises or in another location.