Atlanta pastor found stabbed to death in car, suspect has been arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County police are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday night in Lithonia.

The victim is said to be 57-year-old Marita Harrell, who was stabbed at a residence in the 1300 block of Panola Road according to police.

She was transported to the 1600 block of Coffee Road, where her deceased body was later found in a vehicle by police.

Police said they arrested a suspect Thursday and currently have them in custody at the Dekalb County Jail.

A North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church Twitter account wrote: "It is with great sadness that I report to you that the Rev. Marita Harrell, formerly with Wellroot Family Services, and pastor of Connections at Metropolitan UMC is sitting with the angels in heaven."

According to her Connections at Metropolitan bio, Harrell has lived in Atlanta for more than 30 years and has a husband of 27 years and two daughters, ages 18 and 5.

Harrell graduated from Emory's Candler School of Theology with a Master of Divinity Degree in 2014. She has served in leadership roles at several other churches in the area, including Rivertown UMC in Fairburn and Newnan Chapel UMC.