Officers were called to the home on East Fairview Road Thursday evening.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A man and a woman are in custody after a homicide at a residence in the 300 block of East Fairview Road in Oak Ridge.

Officers with the Oak Ridge Police Department were first called to the home just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They discovered the body of a 36-year-old woman who had been killed.

Members of the ORPD Criminal Investigation Division, along with representatives of the District Attorney General’s Office, worked through the night to investigate. They identified two suspects -- Rebecca Dishman, 22, and her boyfriend, Sean Finnegan, 52, according to officials.

According to police records obtained by 10News, Dishman and Finnegan lured the victim to the home under the promise of giving her a place to stay.

Officials said the victim will not be identified until their family is notified.

She was held against her will, attacked with a baseball bat, tortured and raped before being strangled and left for dead, according to the report.

Records show the victim was chained to a bed and hit in the head with a baseball bat before the suspects engaged in sexual acts with her against her will and eventually strangled her.

Dishman and Finnegan went on to cut off parts of the victim's body before putting it in a freezer, according to police records.

Records show Finnegan also tried to take the victim's body out of the freezer and hide it under the bed while he attempted to clean the freezer of evidence.

At 4:26 a.m. Thursday, a search warrant was served at the residence, with the assistance of ORPD SWAT and members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force, according to authorities.

Dishman faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Finnegan faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Both suspects remain in custody. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, according to investigators.