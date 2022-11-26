Woman found dead inside car in Decatur parking lot after being shot, police say

Here is what we know.

DECATUR, Ga. — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead inside a car in a Decatur parking lot, DeKalb County Police said.

Officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked at a location on Snapfinger Parkway where they found a woman described to be in her 30s dead inside the car. Police said she died from an "apparent gunshot wound."

DeKalb County Police homicide assault detectives were called out to the scene and are currently investigating the circumstances around her death. Authorities have not yet released her identity at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.