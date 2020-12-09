Woman found murdered on Buford neighborhood sidewalk

Police are still trying to determine exactly what happened after a person found her as they drove into the neighborhood Saturday morning.

BUFORD, Ga. — In a case that for now leaves police with many questions and few answers, a woman was found murdered on a sidewalk near the entrance to a Buford subdivision neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said a person driving home discovered the woman around 5 a.m. at the entrance to the Roxwood Park subdivision. The victim was described as a Black woman probably in her 20s or younger.

According to Gwinnett Police Master Officer Jacob Albright, there were "visible injuries and bleeding" when officers discovered the woman.

He said there were cameras in the neighborhood police were reviewing, and that "several residents ... have reported hearing at least one gunshot" overnight.

However, he said the described the cause of death as "not obvious" yet, and that he was not sure if any visible bullet wounds had been observed. He said the person who discovered the woman had "noted a sort of head injury to the female."

He added the medical examiner had arrived to perform an autopsy.

"Obviously anything under these circumstances is very unusual - this neighborhood... someone just coming home, we don't know where she lives in the neighborhood or if she's related at all to anybody in the neighborhood. Where she was found just inside the neighborhood.. it's entirely possible an unrelated vehicle just pulled over and something transpired here on the road," Albright said.