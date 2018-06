SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- Police were investigating the murder of a woman found shot to death in a car in the 1000 block of Buckhurst Drive in the city of South Fulton early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the incident happened shortly after midnight.

They have identified the woman as 22-year-old Sardajhii May.

