Atlanta Police investigating after woman shot, killed near Morehouse and Spellman campuses

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating after officers found a woman shot dead on Thursday afternoon.

Police say their officers responded to 958 Founders Drive regarding a woman being shot around noon. That's less than a mile away from the Morehouse College and Spellman College campuses.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman with a gunshot wound. Police say she was pronounced dead on the scene by medical first responders.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office came to remove the woman's body. Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting, working to discover the circumstances that led up to the incident.

Police did not reveal any information about the victim or a potential suspect.