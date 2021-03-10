Clayton County Police investigating after woman's body found along I-675 N near Grant Road overpass

Authorities said it appeared she had been shot multiple times.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of I-675 N near Grant Road overpass Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area at 10:41 a.m. after a witness saw her body on the side of the road, immediately turned around, and called the police.

Authorities said it appeared she had been shot multiple times. At this time, Clayton County Police have not yet identified her and their investigation remains ongoing.