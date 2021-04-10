Clayton County Police identify woman found shot to death along I-675

Authorities have identified her as 30-year-old Cormella Thomas.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Clayton County have identified the woman who was found shot to death on the shoulder of I-675 North near the Grant Road overpass Sunday morning.

Clayton Police said she has been identified as 30-year-old Cormella Thomas.

"The men and women of the Clayton County Police Department extend our deepest condolences to Cormella’s family, friends, and loved ones," the police department wrote in a release.

Officers responded to the area along I-675 N near Grand Road overpass at 10:41 a.m. after a witness saw Thomas' body on the side of the road. Authorities said she had been shot multiple times.