Clayton County Police identify woman found shot to death along I-675

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Clayton County have identified the woman who was found shot to death on the shoulder of I-675 North near the Grant Road overpass Sunday morning.
Clayton Police said she has been identified as 30-year-old Cormella Thomas.
"The men and women of the Clayton County Police Department extend our deepest condolences to Cormella’s family, friends, and loved ones," the police department wrote in a release.
Officers responded to the area along I-675 N near Grand Road overpass at 10:41 a.m. after a witness saw Thomas' body on the side of the road. Authorities said she had been shot multiple times.
If anyone has any information, Clayton County Police ask you to call Detective Langley at 770-477-3747.