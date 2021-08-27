Woman grazed by bullet aboard MARTA bus in Lindbergh

The incident happened Thursday night.

ATLANTA — A woman was grazed by bullet on Thursday night while riding a MARTA bus, according to police, sustaining injuries to her neck.

MARTA Police said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m., when a bullet was fired from outside the bus and "came through the windshield and grazed the woman's neck" inside the bus.

The department said she was "alert and responsive" with MARTA officers, and was transported to a hospital. The full extent of her injuries was not provided.

The incident happened at the intersection of Lindbergh Drive and Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh neighborhood.