Police: Woman found lying in the roadway, ran over by a pick-up truck

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are working to learn why a woman was lying in the street before the driver of a pickup truck ran her over early Saturday morning.

It happened on James Jackson Parkway near Donald Lee Hollowell around 12:30 a.m. near the Collier Heights neighborhood, police said.

Authorities believe the driver didn't see her lying in the road before the incident occurred. The unidentified woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.