MONROE COUNTY, Ga. -- One person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Monroe County.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Martha Lane, near High Falls Road.

A resident who lives on Martha Lane, Linda Gold, told our sister station 13WMAZ, that she heard a woman arguing with a Monroe County deputy between 11 a.m. and noon. Next, she heard gunshots

According to an initial investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 42-year-old Ida Christy Stiles called 911 requesting deputies to come to her home.

When they got there, they reportedly tried to several times to get Stiles to come to the door, but she refused. Deputies eventually made their way into the home - that's where they said Stiles brandished a weapon at them.

They opened fire, fatally wounding Stiles. They later discovered the weapon was actually an air pistol, in the style of a 357 revolved.

Monroe County Sheriff's Lt. Ricky Davis said no deputies were injured.

According to the GBI, this is the 77 officer-involved shooting the agency has been requested to investigate in 2018.

© 2018 WXIA