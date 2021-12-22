Woman hurt after shots fired at Ellenwood home, DeKalb police say

Authorities said several people were home at the time of the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department detectives said they are investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday night.

Officers said they were called to a home along Cedar Trace Lane in Ellenwood after several shots were fired. Police arrived just before 11:30 p.m. and found shell casings on the street.

Authorities say shots were fired at the home with several people inside. Only the woman was hurt but is expected to recover, according to police. At this time investigators do not know if the home was the intended target.

Police believe the shots may have been fired from a vehicle, but have no leads so far.