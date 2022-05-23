Woman hurt in DeKalb County shooting, police say

The 40-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital, where she's listed with critical injuries, according to authorities

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 40-year-old woman has been rushed to the hospital seriously hurt after getting shot inside a home, according to Dekalb County investigators.

Officers with DeKalb County Police Department said they received a call about the shooting just after 5:45 p.m. Monday. Police were called to a home at Chupp Way Circle by Stonecrest where they found the woman shot. She's listed as critical at the hospital, according to DCPD.

Investigators said so far evidence shows someone shot at the home from the street, striking the woman who was inside the house.

No one is in custody and the police did not share any suspect information.