ATLANTA — Dozens of bullets riddled a home in an Old Fourth Ward neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said a woman was shot during a house party in that neighborhood, and now, investigators are looking for the gunmen involved.

Atlanta police said they initially received the call shortly after midnight.



When they arrived at the address on Morgan Place, they said a house party was going on at what was described as an AirBNB rental home.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol were present at the party.

According to Atlanta Police Capt. Jessica Bruce, three to four males who had not been invited to the party showed up and got into an altercation with a male inside the home, who had initially been invited to the festivities.

The males who were not invited were asked to leave, Bruce said.

Moments after they left, she said, they began shooting at the house, then ran away.

A woman was struck on the right side of her body. Investigators said the victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment and is expected to survive her injuries.

Atlanta Police said they were looking for the shooting suspects. Investigators said they believe Ring doorbell cameras may have caught images of what occurred during the incident.

In November, AirBNB said they were banning parties at their properties and announced several new safety features for properties they were renting out to customers.

