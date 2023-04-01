Woman kidnapped, 'beaten and strangled' in Carrollton, man arrested: Police

Carrollton police said she "had substantial swelling and bruising to the face and neck area."

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A woman was beaten and strangled after being kidnapped in Carrollton, according to investigators with its police department on Thursday; a man was arrested in connection to the crimes.

Criminal investigators were called out to Wellstar Douglas Hospital regarding a patient that Carrollton police said: "had substantial swelling and bruising to the face and neck area."

The woman told detectives she'd been kidnapped and taken to 915 Lovvorn Road, the River Pointe student apartment complex. There, she was beaten and strangled. Carrollton Police said she was able to escape the apartment but was forced back inside.

Investigators said they went to River Pointe with a search warrant and arrested a 27-year-old man. The police department found over five pounds of marijuana and a gun.

He faces possible charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false Imprisonment, kidnapping, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to Carrollton Police.