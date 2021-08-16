Records show man facing charges after woman kidnapped, killed in Atlanta was out on probation

Records show Demarcus Brinkley was out on probation for child molestation when the crime happened.

ATLANTA — New details have been released regarding the man accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in Atlanta.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Demarcus Brinkley in connection with Mariam Abdulrab's killing. He's facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and felony weapons charges.

Abdulrab was captured in surveillance video from around 4:40 a.m. Friday, showing her leaving Revery, where she worked as a bartender.

On Monday, Atlanta Police released audio from a 911 recording someone made on Friday morning.

"I watched it all through my window in my front yard. He had a gun to her, and he forced her into a car. He had on a security shirt," the caller said.

The person heard on the call described hearing a commotion, looking outside their home, and witnessed their girlfriend being kidnapped on Burroughs Street in Southeast Atlanta. Abdulrab's body was found hours later off Lakewood Avenue.

Atlanta Police later identified 27-year-old DeMarcus Brinkley as a person of interest. He was detained and taken into custody after a chase in Griffin Friday ended in a crash that hospitalized himself and another person.

Police haven't commented on whether Brinkley and Abdulrab knew each other.

However, Atlanta Police records showed in 2013, APD officers arrested Brinkley, and he was charged with child molestation. Court records related to that charge show the victim was 6 years old; Brinkley was convicted and sentenced to seven years in custody, and eight years on probation.

While being sentenced, Brinkley informed the judge he was on three medications and his defense attorney informed the judge Brinkley had two mental health conditions. The judge recommended Brinkley serve his time in custody in a mental health facility. Court and prison records don't show if Brinkley served his time in such a facility, but list his last place of incarceration as Ware State Prison.

After serving his time in custody, Brinkley was released on probation in November of 2020.

The last update Atlanta Police provided listed Brinkley as still being in custody but hospitalized. His arrest warrants aren't shown as being served, which means he hasn't yet been formally arrested.

According to Atlanta Police, Brinkley will be taken to the Fulton County Jail once released from the hospital.

Near the Krog Street Tunnel over the weekend, amongst a row of murals, someone painted the image of Mariam Abdulrab. Above her likeness are her name and a halo.

At the base of the painting are bouquets. Around the painting are messages to Abdulrab.