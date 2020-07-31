Woman shot, killed in road rage incident in Clayton county, police say

Officers said the shooting happened near Old Dixie Road at Frontage Road just after 4 p.m.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died following a road rage incident in Clayton County Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said the shooting happened near Old Dixie Road at Frontage Road just after 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim dead in the road from a gunshot wound.

"A preliminary investigation suggests this incident may have started due to road rage," a news release said. "The incident escalated, leading to the fatal shooting of the victim."

Not many other details were immediately released.

