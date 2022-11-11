Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Downtown Atlanta, police say

This happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Ted Turner Drive and John Portman Boulevard.

ATLANTA — A woman is dead after an apparent hit and run in Downtown Atlanta, police say.

Right now, there is very little information as officers with Atlanta Police said there were no witnesses.

They add that this happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Ted Turner Drive and John Portman Boulevard.

