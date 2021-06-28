Atlanta police searching for ATV driver linked to fatal hit and run

Atlanta Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help them with information that could identify and prosecute the driver.

ATLANTA — The driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a woman two months ago is still on the run, police say..

On May 16 just after 8 p.m., officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a call regarding to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and St. Johns near Sylvan Hills.

When they arrived officers found a female driver whose vehicle was hit by an ATV while making a left turn onto St. Johns Avenue. Police said the male driver of the ATV had left the scene before they arrived.

According to police, a female passenger of the ATV was ejected from the vehicle and was critically injured. She was taken to Grady hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police released surveillance video Monday afternoon of the suspect at a gas station.

And now, they are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help them with information that could identify and prosecute the driver.