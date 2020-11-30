Woman shot dead inside DeKalb County home

Police said the woman in her mid-40s was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later died.

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a woman was shot dead inside her home Sunday night, they said.

At around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a home in the 1800 block of Atherton Drive in Decatur.

They said the woman in her mid-40s was found with gunshot wounds and later died from her injuries.

At this point, police said they don't consider robbery to be a motive, and believe the shooting to be an "isolated incident" because of a possible dispute between the victim and the suspect before the shooting.