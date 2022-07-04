Woman dead, man arrested after 7-hour SWAT standoff in South Fulton

Here's what we know.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A man is in custody and a woman dead after a seven-hour SWAT standoff in South Fulton.

According to police, they were called out to a home on Grammercy Drive Wednesday night in regard to a person shot.

Once there, they said they discovered that a woman had been shot in the home by a male family member, who then barricaded himself in that home.

That's when South Metro SWAT responded to the situation and attempted to negotiate with the man, according to police.

After the seven-hour standoff, South Fulton Police said the man was arrested with only minor injuries.