ATLANTA -- Police have made an arrest in a shooting near the Atlanta University Center that caused a Clark Atlanta University student to wreck her car.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department arrested Gabrielle Burnett on Oct. 24 for a shooting that happened roughly a month earlier on Lucille Avenue. Police found the vehicle off the roadway on Sept. 24 with many people gathered around.

They soon learned that the driver had been shot in the back as she was driving in the area. She told police that she was heading to pick up her boyfriend when she said a woman shot her. The victim then crashed.

However, officers later received information that the victim had been in a dispute earlier in the day. They've since learned that the victim had a brief encounter with the shooter before the incident.

Police secured warrants for Burnett's arrest and she turned herself in. She was taken to the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting was among the first of many reported in the area in a month's time though there's no information to indicate this one was related to others that followed. Police have made arrests in other shootings near the Atlanta University Center since then.

Police have said the shootings are not related.

