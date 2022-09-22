Woman physically assaulted at Fulton County Courthouse, suspect on the run, sheriff says

Deputies say to call 911 if you spot the suspect.

ATLANTA — A woman was physically assaulted at the Fulton County Courthouse on Thursday and deputies are looking for the man responsible.

Deputies say the suspect is a Black man with a medium complexion, around 5-foot-5 and a muscular build with short hair. He was wearing light blue jean shorts and a black tank top.

"The active search for the suspect in centered in the vicinity around the Justice Center Complex. Anyone who sees him is advised to not approach, and immediately call 911," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

