DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly pulled a gun on teenagers after a Lithia Springs High School basketball game.

Nydia Powell-Hicks was arrested Jan. 7, records show, and charged with carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and six counts of aggravated assault.

According to an arrest report, the six teenage aggravated assault victims range in age from 14 to 17 years old.

The arrest report indicates Powell-Hicks' teenage children also were involved in the incident.

A statement from Lithia Springs High School acknowledged the incident without identifying Powell-Hicks specifically.

"According to Principal Albert Lindsey, an altercation between a Lithia High student and students from another school occurred outside the school gym in the parking lot," the statement said. "During the altercation, a student reportedly tased a student from another school. At that time, an adult pulled out a weapon."

The school said nearby resource officers and off-duty officers providing security for the basketball game "quickly diffused the situation."

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the incident, the school said.

