PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman who returned home to find him in her house.
Investigators say the man pictured in this sketch is a suspect in a recent burglary that occurred on Ginnity Drive in southern Paulding County.
The sheriff's office said the homeowner interrupted a burglary in progress by the man, but was assaulted by the suspect before he fled the scene.
The victim described him as a white male believed to be in his late 30’s to early 40’s with brown hair. She said the man also had a foul odor consisting of a mixture of cigarettes and body odor. He was also described as having facial hair covering his top lip and appeared to be very dirty.
If anyone recognizes him, they're asked to call the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015.
