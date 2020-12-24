28-year-old Fort Worth woman dies after man allegedly ran her over, police say

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near the 1900 block of Justin Road.

A 22-year-old man is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter after police said he ran over a woman in a Highland Village parking lot.

Highland Village police were called to the area after receiving reports of a vehicle accident.

Investigators learned that prior to arriving at the scene, 22-year-old John Cree, and 28-year-old Lindsey Crable had allegedly gotten into an argument.

Authorities said at some point, Cree tried to drive away from the parking lot but instead ran over Crable. She was transported to a hospital in Lewisville, where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Police officials said it was unclear if Crable and Cree knew each other.