Woman diagnosed with mental illnesses missing in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman diagnosed with mental illnesses has gone missing after checking out from a Riverdale medical facility, according to the Clayton County Police Department on Wednesday.
Police issued a Mattie's Call after 28-year-old Hannah Grogan "discharged herself" from the Southern Regional Medical Center at 83 Upper Riverdale Road SW on April 1. Grogan walked out of the facility around 4 p.m. and has not been seen since, they said.
Grogan is described as a blonde, white woman with hazel eyes, weighing 150 pounds, and around 5-foot 7-inches tall. The Clayton Police Department added that her hair is cut short, and she has a tattoo on her neck that reads "Death before Dishonor."
The police department said Grogan is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Police did not give a description of what she was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information about where Grogan is or what led to her disappearance is asked to contact the Clayton Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911 immediately.