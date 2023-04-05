Woman diagnosed with mental illnesses missing in Clayton County, police say

The Clayton Police Department added that her hair is cut short, and she has a tattoo on her neck that reads "Death before Dishonor."

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman diagnosed with mental illnesses has gone missing after checking out from a Riverdale medical facility, according to the Clayton County Police Department on Wednesday.

Police issued a Mattie's Call after 28-year-old Hannah Grogan "discharged herself" from the Southern Regional Medical Center at 83 Upper Riverdale Road SW on April 1. Grogan walked out of the facility around 4 p.m. and has not been seen since, they said.

Grogan is described as a blonde, white woman with hazel eyes, weighing 150 pounds, and around 5-foot 7-inches tall. The Clayton Police Department added that her hair is cut short, and she has a tattoo on her neck that reads "Death before Dishonor."

The police department said Grogan is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Police did not give a description of what she was last seen wearing.