Woman shot after ex-boyfriend opens fire on vehicle, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend Sunday morning in the city's West End community.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oglethorpe Avenue - not far from the West End MARTA Station.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was driving her vehicle when she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend who was following her. Police said the suspect then crashed into her car, pulled out a gun, and opened fire on her vehicle.

According to police, the woman was shot and taken to the hospital where she's receiving treatment for her injuries. While police are still working out what transpired, officers have placed a lookout on the suspect’s vehicle a 1988 Chevrolet truck - a GMT 400 series - with a Georgia license plate reading RWY9377.