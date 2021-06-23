Paulding County man kills girlfriend, then turns gun on himself, sheriff's office says

Authorities said after speaking with neighbors, they discovered the couple was in a relationship and had been in an argument prior to the shooting.

DALLAS, Ga. — Authorities in Paulding County are investigating after a domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend turned deadly.

The sheriff's office responded to the incident Sunday at a home on Hitchcock Road in Dallas, Georgia at approximately 6:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of 27-year-old Deanna Jean Rose, who had been shot and killed.

Deputies also found her 56-year-old boyfriend in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The sheriff's office said he was alive and airlifted to a metro Atlanta hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities said after speaking with neighbors, they discovered the couple was in a relationship and had been in an argument prior to the shooting. That's when Rose called 911.

According to investigators, Rose was killed by her boyfriend and then he attempted to kill himself.

Detectives are still working to determine the events that led up to Rose's murder.

The sheriff's office said if he survives his injuries, he will be facing multiple charges including murder.