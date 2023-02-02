x
Crime

Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police

Officers were called to 144 Moreland Avenue just before midnight after one person was reportedly shot.

ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. 

It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators said another woman shot the victim during a fight but said they would continue to figure out the circumstances.   

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. 

