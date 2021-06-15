Woman shot when gunman opens fire on southwest Atlanta home, police say

Police said they aren't sure if the home was targeted or if it was a random act.

ATLANTA — A woman inside a home with other children and adults was struck by gunfire when police said someone fired four shots into her southwest Atlanta home.

It happened at a home off Henry Aaron Avenue near Westview Cemetery in the Florida Heights neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The woman, in her mid-60s, was hit in the arm and abdomen, an Atlanta Police officer said. She was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they aren't sure if the home was targeted or if it was a random act. They are also not sure if the suspect was in a vehicle or walked by the home and fired shots.