Woman shot, killed in Stewart Lakewood Shopping Center parking lot

ATLANTA — Police are reviewing surveillance video after a woman was shot and killed in a plaza off Metropolitan Parkway early Thursday morning.
It happened at the Stewart Lakewood Shopping Center parking lot around 2:45 a.m., police said.
Authorities have yet to reveal the name of the victim, but said she was in her 30s. Police said they are still working to learn what led to the shooting and no one has been arrested at this time.
According to Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Daniel Gensen, no surrounding businesses were open at the time of the shooting.
Investigators remained on the scene for nearly four hours collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.