Woman shot in shoulder after incident at Atlanta short-term rental property

The woman shot is expected to recover, according to police.

ATLANTA — A shooting at an Atlanta short term rental property has left one woman injured and a nearby middle school on exterior lockdown Thursday.

According to Atlanta Police, a couple renting a home on Niskey Lake Road returned to discover the woman's daughter "having relations with another juvenile."

Soon a fight broke out between the mother's boyfriend and the teen who was with the daughter. Police said the boyfriend pulled out a gun, but the teen was able to get ahold of it and fired.

Officers add that the bullet struck the mother in the shoulder, and the boy ran away, with the mother shooting back at him. Police said he has yet to be found.

Meanwhile, the couple went to Grady hospital, and police said the mother is expected to recover from her injuries.

Because the rental property where the shooting took place was so close, Ralph J. Bunche Middle School was put on an exterior lockdown, meaning no one was allowed in or out until further notice. The school also said there would be no recess or outside activities. In addition, those looking to enter the school must show an ID and say why they are visiting.

Police are still continuing to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.