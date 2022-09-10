Woman shot at Atlantic Station after group of men open fires, APD says

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital Saturday night and was alert and breathing, authorities said.

ATLANTA — A woman was sent to the hospital on Saturday night after she was shot in the leg at Atlantic Station, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD responded to 261 19th Street Northwest just before midnight in response to a call of shots fired. The victim was an innocent bystander when a nearby group of men opened fire, striking the woman. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was alert and breathing, authorities said.

Atlantic Station put out a statement saying that Atlantic Station security and APD were notified right away and were able to take the suspects into custody in a swift manner.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the injured person, who we wish a quick recovery," the statement read. "The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority, and we are working with law enforcement as they continue to investigate this matter."